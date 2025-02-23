Josh Inglis' IPL team and salary in 2025 edition

Josh Inglis after his impressive turns in T20Is and on his Test debut for Australia, arrived at the international stage with a stunning unbeaten century while guiding his side to the biggest-ever successful run-chase in ICC events
Inglis, who has been in and out of the white-ball side made everyone sit up and take notice as he smashed the joint-fastest century in the Champions Trophy and became only the fourth male Australian player, fifth overall for the country to score a century in all three formats
Inglis first grabbed the eyeballs with a 47-ball century in a T20I against India in their own backyard. It seemed like Inglis would get an IPL call-up in 2024 itself with his ability to play spin and play all around the ground but the moment finally came at the IPL 2025 auction
Punjab Kings splurged Rs 2.6 crore to acquire Inglis' services for the 2025 edition of the IPL and the wicketkeeper-batter is slowly pushing his case to be in the first XI. Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the bidding at Rs 2 crore before Ponting and Co got him
Just last month, Inglis smashed a Test hundred on his debut in Sri Lanka and continued to showcase his ability to play fast and positive cricket regardless of the format, opposition or conditions on offer
Inglis finished the game off alongside Glenn Maxwell, who too will return to Punjab Kings for his third stint with the franchise in the IPL and the fans hoped that Saturday's innings was just a teaser seeing two of their players batting in tandem
Josh Inglis has been a fine addition to the Australian team and will be keen to grab the Indian audience's attention and imagination when he puts on the Punjab Kings jersey in his maiden IPL stint
