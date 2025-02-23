 KL Rahul in his last 10 ODI innings

KL Rahul in his last 10 ODI innings

KL Rahul made 41 not out against Bangladesh in his last ODI match.

Rahul made 40 against England in his second-last ODI game.

Rahul made 10 against England in Cuttack.

The 32-year-old made two against England in Nagpur.

Rahul made 0 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Rahul scored 31 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, which sixth-last ODI innings.

The keeper-batter scored 21 against South Africa in Paarl.

In his eighth-last ODI innings, Rahul made 56 against South Africa.

Rahul scored 66 against Australia in the ODI World Cup final, which was his ninth-last ODI game.

Rahul made unbeaten 39 runs in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, which was his 10th last ODI game.

