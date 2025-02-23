KL Rahul in his last 10 ODI innings

KL Rahul made 41 not out against Bangladesh in his last ODI match.
Rahul made 40 against England in his second-last ODI game.
Rahul made 10 against England in Cuttack.
The 32-year-old made two against England in Nagpur.
Rahul made 0 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Rahul scored 31 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, which sixth-last ODI innings.
The keeper-batter scored 21 against South Africa in Paarl.
In his eighth-last ODI innings, Rahul made 56 against South Africa.
Rahul scored 66 against Australia in the ODI World Cup final, which was his ninth-last ODI game.
Rahul made unbeaten 39 runs in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, which was his 10th last ODI game.
