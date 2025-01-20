Jos Buttler vs Suryakumar Yadav - Statistical comparison after 75 T20Is

Jos Buttler took a new position at No 3 for England in their batting line-up in T20Is after a long injury layoff and continued from where he left off in the format, during the West Indies series in November. However, the India series will be a different gravy altogether
Buttler has close to 3,400 runs in his career in T20Is but since for comparison, the yardstick has been set at 75 matches. So let's go a little deeper into it. Buttler had 1,579 runs under his belt in 67 innings after 75 T20Is
The deadline ended up being March 2021 and by that time, the T20 star Buttler hadn't really bloomed like he did in the period from October 2021-June 2024. Hence, his average is 29.4 and strike rate is 139.8, which is a bit low considering his overall numbers
With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Buttler will hope to keep his form going in the T20Is even though the batting number will also be different for the England white-ball captain. However, since he has been pitted against Suryakumar Yadav, he will be keen to make it count both as a player and a captain
Suryakumar Yadav may have not had a great series in South Africa but still the Indian T20 captain has been in superlative form in the format in recent times. If we compare his numbers to that of Buttler, he is miles ahead
Suryakumar Yadav has almost 1000 runs more than Buttler at the 75-match mark, in 72 innings. Surya with the form he has been in for the last couple of years, has taken T20 batting to a different level
In this period, Surya is striking at 168.97 while averaging 42 - these are outrageous numbers. Surya achieved those 2,565 runs with the help of 21 half-centuries and four hundreds while Buttler only had 10 fifties to his name after 75 matches
With the T20 World Cup still a wee bit away, the focus might not be on Surya but after a quiet series in South Africa, the Indian captain will be keen to impose himself in a first big series at home in T20Is
