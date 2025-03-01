Jos Buttler has led England in 44 completed ODIs, Rohit has led India in 53 ODIs so far
Buttler has won only 18 matches out of 44
Rohit has won 39 of the 53 matches as captain
Buttler has lost 25 matches as skipper, with one being a no-result game
Rohit has suffered 12 losses with one no-result
Buttler's win percentage is 40%
Rohit's win percentage is 73.58%
Buttler's win/loss ratio is 0.72
Rohit's win/loss ratio is 3.25
