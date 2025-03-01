 Jos Buttler vs Rohit Sharma: ODI captaincy comparison

Jos Buttler has led England in 44 completed ODIs, Rohit has led India in 53 ODIs so far

Buttler has won only 18 matches out of 44

Rohit has won 39 of the 53 matches as captain

Buttler has lost 25 matches as skipper, with one being a no-result game

Rohit has suffered 12 losses with one no-result

Buttler's win percentage is 40%

Rohit's win percentage is 73.58%

Buttler's win/loss ratio is 0.72

Rohit's win/loss ratio is 3.25

