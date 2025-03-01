 Most matches for India in ODIs

Most matches for India in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 463 matches to his name in ODI cricket.

Former India captain MS Dhoni stands second with 347 ODIs to his name.

Rahul Dravid has played 340 ODIs.

Mohammad Azharudden played 334 ODI matches for India.

Sourav Ganguly represented India in 308 ODIs.

Yuvraj Singh has played 301 ODIs.

Virat Kohli has played 299 ODIs. He is set to play his 300th ODI match against New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

India captain Rohit Sharma has played 270 ODI matches.

