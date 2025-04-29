Jofra Archer vs Trent Boult - Stats comparison after 50 IPL matches

In 50 IPL matches, Jofra Archer has taken 58 wickets to his name.
Trent Boult had taken 66 wickets after 50 IPL matches.
Archer maintains an economy of 7.84 after 50 IPL matches.
Trent Boult had maintained an economy of 8.50 after 50 IPL matches
Jofra Archer has bowled three maiden overs in 50 IPL matches.
On the other hand, Trent Boult had bowled four maiden overs after 50 IPL matches.
In 50 IPL matches, Archer has been unable to take any four or five-wicket hauls.
Trent Boult has taken one four-wicket haul, and no five-wicket hauls in his first 50 IPL matches.
After 50 IPL matches, Jofra Archer's best figures in the IPL are 3/15.
Trent Boult's best figures after 50 IPL matches was 4/18.
