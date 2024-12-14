Joe Root vs Virat Kohli - Statistical comparison after 120 Tests

One of the modern greats, Virat Kohli, despite the century in Perth, hasn't been at his best in Test cricket in recent times. His average has dropped massively, much below 50 and has looked iffy in the format for more than a year now. But let's take a look where he and Joe Root stand after 120 Tests
After having played 120 Test matches, Kohli has 9,163 runs to his name in 205 innings at an average of 47.72
Kohli has 30 centuries and 31 fifties to his name in Test cricket including a best of 254* but in the last 18 months, Kohli has scored only three of them with a large number of games without any significant scores
If India need to come back into the ongoing Test series, they will require Virat Kohli to hit his best form. Yes, age might be a factor and his technical flaws might be deepening but class players know how to find that. And yes, if you ask about the comparison, he is far behind Joe Root
Joe Root, on the other hand, is flourishing like anything in Test matches. He has already equalled Rahul Dravid's record of 36 Test centuries and looks good to challenge Sachin Tendulkar's record with form and age by his side
Until the 120-Test match, at the end of June 2022, Joe Root was much ahead of Virat Kohli in terms of numbers, having over 1,000 runs more than that of Kohli's tally
After 120 Tests, Joe Root had 10,285 runs to his name scoring 27 centuries and 54 fifties in 222 innings, including a highest of 254. Another key differentiator being the average as Root averaged 50.17 after those many Test matches
Root is probably the only batter out of Fab Four to stand the test of time and still going strong while the likes of Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Kohli have called way behind. However, if anyone knows Kohli, he will definitely go down fighting and that's what everyone wants to see from him
