Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar - stats comparison after 153 Tests

Joe Root scored 13006 runs after 153 Test matches.
Sachin Tendulkar scored 12152 after 153 Tests.
Root averages 50.80 in Test cricket.
Tendulkar averages 54.25 after 153 Tests.
Root scored 36 centuries and 65 half-centuries in 153 Tests.
Tendulkar had hit 39 tons and 51 half-centuries after 153 Tests.
Root picked up 71 wickets in 153 Tests.
Sachin had 42 Test wickets after 153 Tests.
