 Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar - stats comparison after 153 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Joe Root scored 13006 runs after 153 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Sachin Tendulkar scored 12152 after 153 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Root averages 50.80 in Test cricket.

Image Source : Getty

Tendulkar averages 54.25 after 153 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Root scored 36 centuries and 65 half-centuries in 153 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Tendulkar had hit 39 tons and 51 half-centuries after 153 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Root picked up 71 wickets in 153 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Sachin had 42 Test wickets after 153 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

