Bilateral Test series trophies named after legendary cricketers, Anderson-Tendulkar latest to join the list

The ECB and BCCI officially launched the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the eve of the start of the five-match Test series between India and England at Headingley. The launch of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy meant the retirement of the Pataudi Trophy, but this is not the first one to be named after two great cricketers from those countries. Take a look-
Border-Gavaskar Trophy - played for by India and Australia; named after Allan Border (Australia) and Sunil Gavaskar (India). It was started in 1996.
Warne-Muralitharan Trophy - played for by Australia and Sri Lanka; named after Shane Warne (Australia) and Muttiah Muralitharan, two of the greatest bowlers to play Test cricket. It was started in 2007-08.
Trans-Tasman Trophy - played for by Australia and New Zealand, neighbours who share the Tasmanian border. It was played for the first time in 1985-86
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy - played for by South Africa and England; named after Basil D'Oliveira, who was a South African born English Test cricketer whose inclusion in the England's Test squad for 1968-69 SA tour led to its cancellation after the authorities objected to it questioning D'Oliveira's classification as "coloured neighbours who share the Tasmanian border." It was played for the first time in 2004-05.
Frank Worrell Trophy - played for by Australia and West Indies; named after Frank Worrell, the first black captain for the West Indies on the Australia tour of 1960-61. The trophy got its moniker on the same tour.
Richards-Botham Trophy - played for by England and West Indies; named after Sir Viv Richards (West Indies) and Sir Ian Botham (England). Similar to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, it earlier had a different name - the Wisden Trophy. This came into being from the 2021-22 series onwards.
Benaud-Qadir Trophy - played for by Australia and Pakistan; named after Richie Benaud (Australia) and Abdul Qadir of Pakistan. It came into being in 2022.
Crowe-Thorpe Trophy - played for by England and New Zealand; named after Martin Crowe (New Zealand) and Graham Thorpe (England). It came into being in 2024.
Sobers-Tissera Trophy - played for by the West Indies and Sri Lanka; named after Sir Garfield Sobers (West Indies) and Michael Tissera. It came into being from the 2015-16 onwards.
Freedom Series - Not named after any cricketer, but the Freedom Trophy, played between India and South Africa, derived its name from the two freedom fighters - Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela - for their respective countries and how crucial role South Africa played in Gandhi's journey
The Ashes - well, probably THE Test series in history. Like the Freedom series, it isn't named after any cricketers, but a satirical obituary published in a British newspaper, The Sporting Times. After Australia's first Test win in 1882 on English soil at the Oval, the obituary read, "The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia."
