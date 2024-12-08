Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar - Stats comparison after 150 Test matches

Joe Root has played 150 Test matches while batting in 274 innings so far
Sachin Tendulkar batted in 244 innings in his first 150 Test matches
Joe Root has scored 12777 runs in his first 150 Test matches
Sachin Tendulkar scored 11877 runs in his first 150 Test matches
Joe Root has a batting average of 50.90 in his first 150 Test matches
Sachin Tendulkar had a batting average of 54.23 in his first 150 Test matches
Joe Root has registered 35 centuries and 64 fifties in his first 150 Test matches
Sachin Tendulkar has registered 39 centuries and 49 fifties in his first 150 Test matches
Joe Root also picked 70 wickets in his first 150 Test matches
Sachin Tendulkar had taken 42 wickets in his first 150 Test matches
