1. Sachin Tendulkar - 51 centuries in 200 Test matches
2. Jacques Kallis - 45 centuries in 166 Test matches
3. Ricky Ponting - 41 centuries in 168 Test matches
4. Kumar Sangakkara - 38 centuries in 134 Test matches
5. Joe Root - 36 centuries in 151 Test matches
6. Rahul Dravid - 36 centuries in 164 Test matches
Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan and Mahela Jayawardene had registered 34 Test centuries each
