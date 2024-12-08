 Most Test centuries list - Joe Root eyes top 5 spot

Most Test centuries list - Joe Root eyes top 5 spot

Image Source : Getty

1. Sachin Tendulkar - 51 centuries in 200 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

2. Jacques Kallis - 45 centuries in 166 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

3. Ricky Ponting - 41 centuries in 168 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

4. Kumar Sangakkara - 38 centuries in 134 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

5. Joe Root - 36 centuries in 151 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

6. Rahul Dravid - 36 centuries in 164 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan and Mahela Jayawardene had registered 34 Test centuries each

Image Source : Getty

Next : 8 captains with lowest batting average in a Test season, Rohit Sharma in top 3

Click to read more..