Joe Root breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test record

Joe Root has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in the fourth innings in Test cricket
Root now has the most fourth innings runs (1630) in Test cricket history
Sachin Tendulkar has dropped to the second position.
Sachin scored 1625 runs in the fourth innings in Test matches
Alastair Cook is third on the list. He scored 1611 runs in the fourth innings in his Test career
3. Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith is jointly tied in the third spot with Alastair Cook. He has also scored 1611 runs in the fourth innings in Test cricket
4. Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored 1580 runs in the fourth innings of Test cricket
