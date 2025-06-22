Jasprit Bumrah vs Wasim Akram: Bowling stats in Tests after 87 innings

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 210 wickets in 87 innings in 46 Test matches so far
Wasim Akram had taken exactly 200 wickets in his 87th innings in 50 Test matches
Bumrah has an average of 19.33 after his 87th inning with the ball
Akram's average read 23.61 after 87 innings
Bumrah has taken 14 five-wicket hauls in 87 innings
Akram took 13 fifers after 87 innings
Bumrah's BBI after 87 innings reads 6/43
Akram's BBI after 87 innings was 6/62
