 Jasprit Bumrah vs Wasim Akram: Bowling stats in Tests after 87 innings

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 210 wickets in 87 innings in 46 Test matches so far

Wasim Akram had taken exactly 200 wickets in his 87th innings in 50 Test matches

Bumrah has an average of 19.33 after his 87th inning with the ball

Akram's average read 23.61 after 87 innings

Bumrah has taken 14 five-wicket hauls in 87 innings

Akram took 13 fifers after 87 innings

Bumrah's BBI after 87 innings reads 6/43

Akram's BBI after 87 innings was 6/62

