Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Stats comparison after 76 Test innings

Rishabh Pant has scored 3082 runs in his first 76 innings in Test cricket
MS Dhoni had made 2648 runs in his first 76 Test innings till November 2010
Pant has hit 7 Test centuries so far in his 76 innings
Dhoni had slammed 4 Test tons in his first 76 outings
Pant had hit 15 fifties in 76 innings
Dhoni had slammed 18 half-centuries in 76 outings
Pant has an average of 43.40 in 76 innings in Test
Dhoni's average read 39.52 after 76 innings
Pant has bagged 3 ducks so far
Dhoni was dismissed for 3 ducks as well in his first 76 innings
