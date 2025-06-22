 Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Stats comparison after 76 Test innings

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Stats comparison after 76 Test innings

Rishabh Pant has scored 3082 runs in his first 76 innings in Test cricket

MS Dhoni had made 2648 runs in his first 76 Test innings till November 2010

Pant has hit 7 Test centuries so far in his 76 innings

Dhoni had slammed 4 Test tons in his first 76 outings

Pant had hit 15 fifties in 76 innings

Dhoni had slammed 18 half-centuries in 76 outings

Pant has an average of 43.40 in 76 innings in Test

Dhoni's average read 39.52 after 76 innings

Pant has bagged 3 ducks so far

Dhoni was dismissed for 3 ducks as well in his first 76 innings

