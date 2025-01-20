 Jasprit Bumrah vs Shane Warne - Stats comparison after 45 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 205 wickets after 45 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Shane Warne picked up 211 wickets after 45 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Bumrah's bowling average so far after 45 Tests is 19.4

Image Source : Getty

Warne's bowling average after 45 Tests was 23.93.

Image Source : Getty

Bumrah's best bowling figures after 45 Tests is 6/27

Image Source : Getty

Warne's best bowling figures after 45 Tests was 8/71

Image Source : Getty

Bumrah has picked up 13 five-wicket hauls so far after 45 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Warne picked up 10 five-wicket hauls and 3 10-wicket match hauls after 45 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Bumrah's economy rate after 45 Tests is 2.76.

Image Source : Getty

Warne's economy rate after 45 Tests was 2.24

Image Source : Getty

