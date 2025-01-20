Jasprit Bumrah vs Shane Warne - Stats comparison after 45 Tests

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 205 wickets after 45 Tests
Shane Warne picked up 211 wickets after 45 Tests
Bumrah's bowling average so far after 45 Tests is 19.4
Warne's bowling average after 45 Tests was 23.93.
Bumrah's best bowling figures after 45 Tests is 6/27
Warne's best bowling figures after 45 Tests was 8/71
Bumrah has picked up 13 five-wicket hauls so far after 45 Tests
Warne picked up 10 five-wicket hauls and 3 10-wicket match hauls after 45 Tests
Bumrah's economy rate after 45 Tests is 2.76.
Warne's economy rate after 45 Tests was 2.24
