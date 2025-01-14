Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Shami - Statistical comparison after 80 ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah may be pronounced as the Greatest of All Time already given his returns in Tests and recently in the T20 World Cup. However, his ODI numbers are not far behind
Bumrah already has 149 wickets to his name in 89 matches and needs just one to get to the 150 mark. But if we compare Bumrah's numbers with Mohammed Shami after 80 ODIs, the former falls short just a bit
Bumrah has 135 wickets to his name after 79 innings in 80 ODIs at an average of 23.77 including a couple of fifers at an economy of 4.64. These are outrageous numbers
India need Bumrah for the Champions Trophy but is the ICC tournament equal to or more important than the England Test tour? The back pain can be easily aggravated if not taken care of, especially since Bumrah has had surgery on it. India would want Bumrah to be there but not at the expense of his fitness
Then there is Mohammed Shami, a machine in the ODI format. Yes, Shami does go for a few more runs than Bumrah, however, his wicket-taking ability is just second to none
Shami has 151 wickets to his name in the same number of matches and innings as Bumrah (80 and 79) but 16 more than his fellow paceman. Shami's strike rate in ODIs with the ball is whopping 27, three fewer than Bumrah
Shami had just one five-wicket haul to his name in that period till July 2022, while taking nine four-fers compared to that of six of Bumrah. Bumrah, however, had a better average than Shami's 25.32 given the latter's economy is over five
Shami is making his comeback with the T20Is against England, after more than 14 months for India and the whole of the country will hope that he stays fit and gets into the ODI squad as well. If Bumrah isn't there, India will need Shami's experience and class in the Champions Trophy
