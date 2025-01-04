Jasprit Bumrah vs Kapil Dev: Stats comparison after 44 Test matches

Modern-day pace sensation Bumrah is playing his 45th Test, Kapil had featured in 131 Tests
Bumrah has taken 203 wickets in 44 Tests
Kapil Dev had taken 172 wickets in his first 44 Tests
Bumrah has taken his wickets at a whopping average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 42.2
Kapil took his wickets in his first 44 Tests at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 57.3
Bumrah has taken 13 five-wicket-hauls but does not have a match haul of 10 wickets so far
Kapil also had 13 fifers and one match haul of 10 wickets
Bumrah has a best bowling figures of 6/27 and a BBM of 9/86
Kapil had a BBI of 7/56 and a BBM of 11/146 in his first 44 Tests
