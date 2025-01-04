 Jasprit Bumrah vs Kapil Dev: Stats comparison after 44 Test matches

Jasprit Bumrah vs Kapil Dev: Stats comparison after 44 Test matches

Image Source : Getty, ICC

Modern-day pace sensation Bumrah is playing his 45th Test, Kapil had featured in 131 Tests

Image Source : Getty, ICC

Bumrah has taken 203 wickets in 44 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Kapil Dev had taken 172 wickets in his first 44 Tests

Image Source : ICC

Bumrah has taken his wickets at a whopping average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 42.2

Image Source : Getty

Kapil took his wickets in his first 44 Tests at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 57.3

Image Source : ICC

Bumrah has taken 13 five-wicket-hauls but does not have a match haul of 10 wickets so far

Image Source : Getty

Kapil also had 13 fifers and one match haul of 10 wickets

Image Source : Getty

Bumrah has a best bowling figures of 6/27 and a BBM of 9/86

Image Source : Getty

Kapil had a BBI of 7/56 and a BBM of 11/146 in his first 44 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Next : Rishabh Pant vs Sunil Gavaskar - Stats comparison after 43 Tests

Click to read more..