Jasprit Bumrah's record in Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Jasprit Bumrah has played just 2 Test matches at MCG and has bowled in all 4 innings
Jasprit Bumrah has taken 15 Test wickets at MCG, the joint-highest by Indian cricketer
Jasprit Bumrah has a Test bowling average of 13.06 at MCG
Jasprit Bumrah has an economy rate of 2.51 in Tests at MCG
Jasprit Bumrah's best figures at MCG in Tests are 6 for 33, came against Australia in December 2018
In his last Test innings at MCG, Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets for 54, dismissing Steve Smith and Pat Cummins
Among active cricketers, no visiting bowler has taken more wickets than Bumrah in Tests at MCG
