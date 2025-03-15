 IPL orange cap winners in last 10 years

IPL orange cap winners in last 10 years

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2014: Robin Uthappa won the Orange Cap after scoring 660 runs for KKR.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2015: David Warner won the Orange Cap for scoring 562 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2016: Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for scoring 973 runs for RCB.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2017: David Warner won his 2nd Orange Cap for scoring 641 runs for SRH.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2018: Kane Williamson won the Orange Cap for scoring 735 runs for SRH.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2019: David Warner won his 3rd Orange Cap for scoring 692 runs for SRH.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2020: KL Rahul won the Orange Cap for scoring 670 runs for Kings XI Punjab.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap for scoring 635 runs for CSK.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap for scoring 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap for scoring 890 runs for Gujarat Titans.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli won his 2nd Orange Cap for scoring 741 runs for RCB.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : IPL teams with new captains in 2025

Click to read more..