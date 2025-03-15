IPL teams with new captains in 2025

5 out of 10 IPL sides will have a new captain in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The likes of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will have the same skippers in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill, respectively.
Image Source : Getty
1. Kolkata Knight Riders: The defending champions of the IPL picked veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane in the mega auction and named him their skipper shortly after.
Image Source : KKR/X
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar was announced as the new RCB skipper after months of anticipation building up to the announcement.
Image Source : RCB/X
3. Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh pant was announced as the new LSG captain after he was roped in by the side for a whopping sum of Rs. 27 crore.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
4. Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer was roped in by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs. 26.75 crore, the star batter was named the skipper of the side shortly after as well.
Image Source : IPL/BCCI
5. Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel was recently named the skipper of Delhi Capitals after former skipper Rishabh Pant was let go from the franchise.
Image Source : IPL/BCCI
