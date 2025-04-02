 IPL 2025 crorepatis who flopped miserably so far

The most expensive player in IPL history, Rishabh Pant was bought for INR 27 crore. He made only 17 runs in three matches so far.

Venkatesh Iyer was bought for INR 23.75 crore. He scored nine runs in three matches so far.

Rashid Khan was retained for INR 18 crore. He picked up only one wicket in two matches so far.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was retained for INR 18 crore. He scored 34 runs in three matches so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal was bought for INR 18 crore. He clinched only one wicket in two matches.

Rohit Sharma was retained for INR 16.30 crore. He has scored 21 runs in three matches so far.

Abhishek Sharma was retained for INR 14 crore. He has scored 31 runs in three matches so far.

Rinku Singh was retained for INR 13 crore. He scored 29 runs in three matches so far.

Jofra Archer was bought for INR 12.50 crore. He clinched only one wicket in three matches.

