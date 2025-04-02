10 fastest balls of IPL 2025 so far, one Indian in top 3

10 - Kagiso Rabada: Rabada bowled a 147.9 Kph ball for GT vs PBKS in IPL 2025
9 - Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana bowled a 148.1 Kph thunderbolt for CSK vs RCB in IPL 2025
8 - Jofra Archer: Archer delivered a 148.2 Kph ball for RR vs KKR in IPL 2025
7 - Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana also sent a 148.5 Kph delivery for RR in the clash against CSK
6 - Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana launched another 148.5 Kph thunderbolt in the clash against RCB
5 - Jofra Archer: Archer sent down a 149.1 Kph ball in the clash against KKR
4 - Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana hit a speed of 149.5 Kph vs RCB in IPL 2025
3 - Mohammed Siraj: Siraj sent a thunderbolt of 149.6 Kph for GT vs MI in IPL 2025
2 - Kagiso Rabada: Rabada hit 151.6 Kph in GT's clash against PBKS
1 - Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2025 so far, sending a ball at 153.2 Kph in PBKS' clash against LSG
