Indians with 10 slowest centuries in IPL

10. Rohit Sharma (MI) - 61 balls vs CSK in IPL 2024
9. Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 61 balls vs DC in IPL 2023
8. KL Rahul (PBKS) - 62 balls vs RCB in IPL 2020
7. Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 62 balls vs SRH in IPL 2018
6. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 62 balls vs SRH in IPL 2023
5. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 63 balls vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016
4. KL Rahul (PBKS) - 63 balls vs MI in IPL 2019
3. Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 66 balls vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL 2011
2. Manish Pandey (RCB) - 67 balls vs Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009
1. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 67 balls vs RR in IPL 2024
