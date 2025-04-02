 Indians with 10 slowest centuries in IPL

10. Rohit Sharma (MI) - 61 balls vs CSK in IPL 2024

9. Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 61 balls vs DC in IPL 2023

8. KL Rahul (PBKS) - 62 balls vs RCB in IPL 2020

7. Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 62 balls vs SRH in IPL 2018

6. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 62 balls vs SRH in IPL 2023

5. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 63 balls vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016

4. KL Rahul (PBKS) - 63 balls vs MI in IPL 2019

3. Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 66 balls vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL 2011

2. Manish Pandey (RCB) - 67 balls vs Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009

1. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 67 balls vs RR in IPL 2024

