 Indians to score over 10000 runs in Test and ODI format

India has produced a lot of top players in its rich cricketing history.

However, it is a staggering fact that only two Indian players have score over 10000 runs in Test and ODI format both

Sachin Tendulkar scored 18426 runs in ODIs with 49 centuries to his name

He also smashed 15921 runs in Test cricket in 200 matches with 51 tons.

Rahul Dravid is the second Indian to achieve this feat.

Dravid scored 13265 runs in Tests and amassed 10768 runs in ODIs during his illustrious career.

