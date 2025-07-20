 Indian players with most double centuries in Test cricket

8 - Wasim Jaffer: 2 double centuries for India with a highest score of 212

7 - Mayank Agarwal: 2 double centuries for India with a highest score of 243

6 - Cheteshwar Pujara: 3 double centuries for India with a highest score of 206*

5 - Sunil Gavaskar: 4 double centuries for India with a highest score of 236*

4 - Rahul Dravid: 5 double centuries for India with a highest score of 270

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 6 double centuries for India with a highest score of 248*

2 - Virender Sehwag: 6 double centuries for India with a highest score of 319

1 - Virat Kohli: 7 double centuries for India with a highest score of 254*

