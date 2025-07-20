Indian players with most double centuries in Test cricket

8 - Wasim Jaffer: 2 double centuries for India with a highest score of 212
7 - Mayank Agarwal: 2 double centuries for India with a highest score of 243
6 - Cheteshwar Pujara: 3 double centuries for India with a highest score of 206*
5 - Sunil Gavaskar: 4 double centuries for India with a highest score of 236*
4 - Rahul Dravid: 5 double centuries for India with a highest score of 270
3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 6 double centuries for India with a highest score of 248*
2 - Virender Sehwag: 6 double centuries for India with a highest score of 319
1 - Virat Kohli: 7 double centuries for India with a highest score of 254*
Next : 40 and still going! Players to play most T20 matches after age of 40; Imran Tahir hits historic double century
Click to read more..