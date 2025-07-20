40 and still going! Players to play most T20 matches after age of 40, Imran Tahir hits historic double century

Imran Tahir, the ageless running man of cricket, is still going strong at the age of 46, taking wickets, celebrating like he's still a teenager and winning titles for fun. Tahir has now won two titles for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last three years, including the recent Global Super League. Interestingly, the GSL final was Tahir's 200th game in T20 cricket after the age of 40. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : Getty
Brad Hogg - 129 matches from 2011 to 2018
Image Source : BCCI
Shoaib Malik - 94 matches from 2022 to 2025
Image Source : Getty/CPL T20
Mohammad Hafeez - 77 matches from 2020 to 2023
Image Source : Getty
Chris Gayle - 72 matches from 2019 to 2022
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
MS Dhoni - 67 matches from 2021 to 2025
Image Source : Getty
Pravin Tambe - 64 matches from 2013 to 2020
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Frank Nsubuga - 63 matches from 2021 to 2025
Image Source : Uganda Cricket/ICC
Prakash Mishra - 54 matches from 2019 to 2025
Image Source : European Cricket
Misbah ul Haq - 53 matches from 2014 to 2019
Image Source : Getty/CPL T20
