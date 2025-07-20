 40 and still going! Players to play most T20 matches after age of 40, Imran Tahir hits historic double century

Imran Tahir, the ageless running man of cricket, is still going strong at the age of 46, taking wickets, celebrating like he's still a teenager and winning titles for fun. Tahir has now won two titles for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last three years, including the recent Global Super League. Interestingly, the GSL final was Tahir's 200th game in T20 cricket after the age of 40. Take a look at the full list-

Brad Hogg - 129 matches from 2011 to 2018

Shoaib Malik - 94 matches from 2022 to 2025

Mohammad Hafeez - 77 matches from 2020 to 2023

Chris Gayle - 72 matches from 2019 to 2022

MS Dhoni - 67 matches from 2021 to 2025

Pravin Tambe - 64 matches from 2013 to 2020

Frank Nsubuga - 63 matches from 2021 to 2025

Prakash Mishra - 54 matches from 2019 to 2025

Misbah ul Haq - 53 matches from 2014 to 2019

