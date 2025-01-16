 India vs England T20I and ODI series schedule

1st T20I - January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 7 PM IST

2nd T20I - January 25 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7PM IST

3rd T20I - January 28 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from 7 PM IST

4th T20I - January 31 at MCA Stadium in Pune from 7 PM IST

5th T20I - February 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7 PM IST

1st ODI - February 6 at VCA Stadium in Nagpur from 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - February 9 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack from 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - February 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 1:30 PM IST

