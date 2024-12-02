 India vs Australia: Record comparison in pink-ball Tests

India have played four pink-ball Test matches so far

India have won three out of their four pink-ball Tests

India's only loss in pink-ball Tests came against Australia in Adelaide in December 2020

Australia have played 12 pink-ball Tests

They have won 11 out of their 12 pink-ball Tests

Their only loss came against West Indies in Brisbane in January 2024

India will take on Australia in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting December 6

India won their pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI on December 1

