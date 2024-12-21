Team India's Test record at MCG

India have played 14 Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
India have won four out of the 14 Tests they have played at the MCG
India have lost eight out of the 14 Tests they have played at the MCG
Two of the 14 Tests that India have played at the MCG ended in a draw
India have won their last two Tests played at the MCG
India are still in the race to qualify for the WTC final
India need to beat Australia in both the boxing day and the New Year's Test to qualify for the WTC Final without depending on others
