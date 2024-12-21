 Team India's Test record at MCG

Team India's Test record at MCG

Image Source : Getty Images

India have played 14 Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Image Source : Getty Images

India have won four out of the 14 Tests they have played at the MCG

Image Source : Getty Images

India have lost eight out of the 14 Tests they have played at the MCG

Image Source : Getty Images

Two of the 14 Tests that India have played at the MCG ended in a draw

Image Source : Getty Images

India have won their last two Tests played at the MCG

Image Source : Getty Images

India are still in the race to qualify for the WTC final

Image Source : Getty Images

India need to beat Australia in both the boxing day and the New Year's Test to qualify for the WTC Final without depending on others

Image Source : Getty Images

Next : Ravichandran Ashwin vs Harbhajan Singh: Record comparison

Click to read more..