India's schedule in International cricket in 2025

India will face Australia in the final Test of the BGT in Sydney from January 3 onwards

India will be playing 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against England at home in January and February

India will feature in the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside seven other teams in February and March

They will play 5 Tests against England in June and August in an away series

India will lock horns against Bangladesh in 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is away from home in

They will face West Indies in 2 Tests at home in October

India will host the T20 Asia Cup in October-November

India will face Australia in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is away in October-November

They will conclude the year with 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against South Africa at home in November-December

