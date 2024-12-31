India's schedule in International cricket in 2025

India will face Australia in the final Test of the BGT in Sydney from January 3 onwards
India will be playing 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against England at home in January and February
India will feature in the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside seven other teams in February and March
They will play 5 Tests against England in June and August in an away series
India will lock horns against Bangladesh in 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is away from home in
They will face West Indies in 2 Tests at home in October
India will host the T20 Asia Cup in October-November
India will face Australia in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is away in October-November
They will conclude the year with 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against South Africa at home in November-December
