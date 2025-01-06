 India's schedule for WTC 2025-27 cycle

India have been knocked out from the race to the WTC 2025 final after their 3-1 loss to Australia in the BGT

They will be hoping for better times to come in Test cricket after their two straight series defeats. Here is India's schedule for the upcoming WTC cycle

India will kickstart their WTC 2025-27 cycle with an away five-match series against England from June to August 2025

They will host West Indies for 2 Tests in October 2025

India will then host South Africa for 2 more Tests in November and December 2025

They will then travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match series in August 2026

India will visit New Zealand for a two-match series in October and November 2026

They will then host Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar series in January and February 2027

