India have been knocked out from the race to the WTC 2025 final after their 3-1 loss to Australia in the BGT
They will be hoping for better times to come in Test cricket after their two straight series defeats. Here is India's schedule for the upcoming WTC cycle
India will kickstart their WTC 2025-27 cycle with an away five-match series against England from June to August 2025
They will host West Indies for 2 Tests in October 2025
India will then host South Africa for 2 more Tests in November and December 2025
They will then travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match series in August 2026
India will visit New Zealand for a two-match series in October and November 2026
They will then host Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar series in January and February 2027
