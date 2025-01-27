India's T20I record in Rajkot ahead of 3rd match against England

India and England are set to face each other at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot for the third T20I
The Men in Blue have featured in five T20Is at the Stadium
They have won four matches and have lost one
India's only loss at the venue came in 2017 when they were outclassed by New Zealand
Their last game at the Niranjan Shah Stadium was in January 2023 when it was known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
India had defeated Sri Lanka in their final game at the Rajkot venue with Suryakumar Yadav hitting a hundred
SKY's 112 in that game are the most runs scored here
