 Highest individual score in final of franchise T20 leagues

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle (Rangpur Riders) - 146* in Bangladesh Premier League in 2017

Image Source : Getty

Tamim Iqbal (Comilla Victorians) - 141* in Bangladesh Premier League in 2019

Image Source : Getty

Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) - 117* in Indian Premier League in 2018

Image Source : Getty

Wriddhiman Saha (Punjab Kings) - 115* in Indian Premier League in 2014

Image Source : Getty

Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers) - 115 in Big Bash League in 2018

Image Source : Getty

Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 109* in Champions League in 2014

Image Source : Getty

Mitchell Owen (Hobart Hurricanes) - 108 in Big Bash League in 2025

Image Source : Getty

Rilee Rossouw (Jaffna Kings) - 106* in Lanka Premier League in 2024

Image Source : Getty

