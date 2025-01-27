Highest individual score in final of franchise T20 leagues

Chris Gayle (Rangpur Riders) - 146* in Bangladesh Premier League in 2017
Tamim Iqbal (Comilla Victorians) - 141* in Bangladesh Premier League in 2019
Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) - 117* in Indian Premier League in 2018
Wriddhiman Saha (Punjab Kings) - 115* in Indian Premier League in 2014
Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers) - 115 in Big Bash League in 2018
Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 109* in Champions League in 2014
Mitchell Owen (Hobart Hurricanes) - 108 in Big Bash League in 2025
Rilee Rossouw (Jaffna Kings) - 106* in Lanka Premier League in 2024
