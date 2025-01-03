India's schedule in ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy: India have been placed in Group A
New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh are the other teams who are a part of Group A
India will play Bangladesh in their first match on February 20 in Dubai
India will play Pakistan in their second match on February 23 in Dubai
India will play New Zealand in their third match on March 2 in Dubai
If India qualify for the semis, then they'll play their semifinal in Dubai on March 4
If India qualify for the finals then they'll play that game in Dubai on March 9
