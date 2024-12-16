 India's record in Test cricket after getting follow-on

India are staring at a possibility of a follow-on in the third Test match against Australia at Gabba

They ended Day 3 on 51/4 with a trail of 394. India need another 195 runs to avoid a follow-on in Brisbane

Here is India's record in Test matches after getting a follow-on

India have got follow 33 times in Test cricket

They have managed to draw 8 of those 33 Tests

India have lost 24 Tests after getting a follow-on

India have won one Test, the famous 2001 Kolkata game, after being asked to follow-on

