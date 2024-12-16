India's record in Test cricket after getting follow-on

India are staring at a possibility of a follow-on in the third Test match against Australia at Gabba
They ended Day 3 on 51/4 with a trail of 394. India need another 195 runs to avoid a follow-on in Brisbane
Here is India's record in Test matches after getting a follow-on
India have got follow 33 times in Test cricket
They have managed to draw 8 of those 33 Tests
India have lost 24 Tests after getting a follow-on
India have won one Test, the famous 2001 Kolkata game, after being asked to follow-on
Next : Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Test stats comparison after turning 30
Click to read more..