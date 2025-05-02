Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the series amidst all the talk around his place. However, the pressure will be on him to perform this time around.
Virat Kohli is also coming off a poor series vs Australia. However, given his form and record in England, he has to be one of the first names on the sheet.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are massive for the Indian line-up in England. Both youngsters will have to be on top of their game to score runs in testing conditions.
Nitish Kumar Reddy lent much needed balance to India's XI in Australia. He showcased good batting skills but will have to improve his bowling. However, he looks set to retain his place in the squad.
Ravindra Jadeja will definitely make it to the squad and also bat at six.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's form will be crucial to India's chances in England. Both have performed well before and are certain to be included in the Test squad.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj both will love to bowl in England. However, their workloads in the five-match series will have to be managed to keep them injury-free.
Prasidh Krishna impressed in Australia, especially the fifth Test in Sydney. He could be a back-up option to be used in the middle of the Test series in England
Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make a comeback and be picked as second spinner with Ravi Ashwin retiring.
Harshit Rana could be that number eight batter and a fourth seam bowling option in the line-up. He needs to improve his batting to be considered.
Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan might not get a chance on the tour. But they have already impressed in limited chances and will play in case there are injury issues in the team.
Mohammed Shami looks set to make his comeback to the Test squad. He will be massive to India's chances in the series.
Washington Sundar is a perfect replacement for Ashwin. He is a much better batter too. He will make the squad definitely but with Jadeja's place certain, Sundar will have to wait for his chance.
Sai Sudharsan could be the left-field selection for the England tour. He is a left-hander and can be a back-up opener. He has knowledge of playing in English conditions, having featured for Surrey.
