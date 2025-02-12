 India's 2017 Champions Trophy squad members who have now retired

India's 2017 Champions Trophy squad members who have now retired

Image Source : Getty

India are set to begin their hunt for a third ICC Champions Trophy title

Image Source : Getty

The Men in Blue have won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and shared it in 2002 with Sri Lanka

Image Source : Getty

India fell on the final hurdle in 2017. Here is a list of Indian players who played in the Champions Trophy 2017 but have now retired

Image Source : Getty

1 - Shikhar Dhawan: India's man for ICC tournaments, Dhawan, retired from international cricket in August 2024

Image Source : Getty

2 - Kedar Jadhav: Batting all-rounder Jadhav retired from all forms of cricket in June 2024

Image Source : Getty

3 - Dinesh Karthik: Wicketkeeper DK has retired from all forms of Indian cricket

Image Source : Getty

4 - Yuvraj Singh: Former all-rounder Yuvraj retired from international cricket in June 2019

Image Source : Getty

5 - Ravichandran Ashwin: Bowling all-rounder Ashwin hung his boots from Indian cricket in December 2024

Image Source : Getty

6 - MS Dhoni: Three-time ICC title winner Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket in August 2020

Image Source : Getty

Next : Most centuries in a calendar year in international cricket

Click to read more..