India's 2017 Champions Trophy squad members who have now retired

India are set to begin their hunt for a third ICC Champions Trophy title
The Men in Blue have won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and shared it in 2002 with Sri Lanka
India fell on the final hurdle in 2017. Here is a list of Indian players who played in the Champions Trophy 2017 but have now retired
1 - Shikhar Dhawan: India's man for ICC tournaments, Dhawan, retired from international cricket in August 2024
2 - Kedar Jadhav: Batting all-rounder Jadhav retired from all forms of cricket in June 2024
3 - Dinesh Karthik: Wicketkeeper DK has retired from all forms of Indian cricket
4 - Yuvraj Singh: Former all-rounder Yuvraj retired from international cricket in June 2019
5 - Ravichandran Ashwin: Bowling all-rounder Ashwin hung his boots from Indian cricket in December 2024
6 - MS Dhoni: Three-time ICC title winner Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket in August 2020
