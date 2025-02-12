Most centuries in a calendar year in international cricket

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hit 12 international centuries in 1998 - the most by any cricketer in a year.
Virat Kohli hit 11 international centuries in 2018.
Ricky Ponting hit 11 international centuries in 2003.
In 2017, Virat also scored 11 centuries in international cricket. He is tied with Ricky Ponting for the second-most centuries in a calendar year.
Former South Africa international Hashim Amla hit 10 centuries in the 2010 calendar year.
Former Sri Lanka international Aravinda de Silva also hit 10 international centuries - in 1997.
India captain Rohit Sharma hit 10 centuries in the 2019 calendar year.
Former Sri Lanka international Tillakratne Dilshan scored 10 centuries in the 2009 calendar year.
In the 1999 calendar year, Rahul Dravid hit 10 international hundreds. Dravid along with Amla, Silva, Rohit and Dilshan are fifth on the list.
