India's record in Pink-Ball Tests

India played their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019

India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in that match

India played their second pink-ball Test vs Australia in December 2020

India lost the match by eight wickets to Australia while playing at the Adelaide Oval

India played their third pink-ball Test vs England in February 2021

India won that match vs England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium

India played their fourth pink-ball Test vs Sri Lanka in March 2022

India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in that match in Bengaluru

India have won three and lost one pink-ball Test so far

