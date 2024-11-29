India played their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019
India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in that match
India played their second pink-ball Test vs Australia in December 2020
India lost the match by eight wickets to Australia while playing at the Adelaide Oval
India played their third pink-ball Test vs England in February 2021
India won that match vs England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium
India played their fourth pink-ball Test vs Sri Lanka in March 2022
India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in that match in Bengaluru
India have won three and lost one pink-ball Test so far
Next : Fastest to 2000 Test runs, Harry Brook leaves Gilchrist behind
Click to read more..