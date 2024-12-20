India's record in Boxing Day Test matches at MCG

India are set to face Australia in the Boxing Day Test at MCG after a rain-forced draw at Gabba
India come into the Boxing Day Test with the series locked 1-1
Here is their record in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG
India have played 9 Boxing Day Tests at the MCG
The first Test came in 1985 when Kapil Dev's team played a draw against Allan Border's men
The latest one was in 2020 when Ajinkya Rahane-led India defeated Tim Paine's Australia
India have won only 2 Boxing Day Tests out of 9
They have lost 5 of them and have played 2 draws
