India's record in Boxing Day Test matches at MCG

India are set to face Australia in the Boxing Day Test at MCG after a rain-forced draw at Gabba

India come into the Boxing Day Test with the series locked 1-1

Here is their record in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG

India have played 9 Boxing Day Tests at the MCG

The first Test came in 1985 when Kapil Dev's team played a draw against Allan Border's men

The latest one was in 2020 when Ajinkya Rahane-led India defeated Tim Paine's Australia

India have won only 2 Boxing Day Tests out of 9

They have lost 5 of them and have played 2 draws

