India after a 3-0 debacle against New Zealand have had their WTC Final qualification chances in jeopardy. India's PCT stands at 58.33. Now, just four wins won't be enough as there are a couple of more teams in the running, who can go past 64 PCT and hence India need to win the series 4-0 or above without depending upon others
Australia without playing any Test cricket for last six months have jumped to the top spot on the WTC points table, thanks to New Zealand. Australia are in the safest position with a 62.50 PCT. Four wins out of remaining seven games should be enough for Pat Cummins and Co to qualify for the second consecutive WTC final
Sri Lanka, the fifth team still in the running for a spot in the WTC final with three wins in a row, like South Africa, have given themselves room to afford a defeat in the remaining four Tests. However, since they take on SA away and Australia at home, their schedule isn't easy. Two defeats will bring an end to their contention, hence they have to ensure that they have to win at least one Test match in South Africa
A 3-0 series win against and in India has given New Zealand a lifeline as far as their qualification chances are concerned. The Black Caps are still in the must-win zone but at least they are alive in the race. Now, they need to sweep England at home 3-0 as well and that would take their PCT to 64.28, which will more or less see them challenge India, Australia or South Africa for a spot
South Africa, on the other hand, are in a commanding position. A 2-0 win in Bangladesh has helped them create a room for themselves that even if they win three of their remaining four Tests in the current cycle, all at home, they should have a PCT in excess of 60. Four wins will confirm a place for them irrespective of other results with a PCT of 69.44
England after a 1-2 series defeat to Pakistan were knocked out of the WTC final's race. Even if Ben Stokes and Co will their remaining three matches in the current cycle, their PCT will only be up to 48.8, which won't be enough for them to challenge the likes of India, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa
Despite the 2-1 victory against England, Pakistan are still in seventh place on the WTC points table. Even if they win their remaining four Tests, their PCT will get to 52.38 and will not be able to qualify. Those four games include two away Tests against South Africa.
Bangladesh didn't show up after the Pakistan series win, which more and more looks like an outlier. Having lost 2-0 each to India and South Africa, Bangladesh's PCT is below 30 now and even if they win both games against the West Indies, it will only go upto 39.58.
West Indies after the 3-0 series loss to England and 1-0 defeat to South Africa have been knocked out of the World Test Championship final race. Even if they win their remaining four Tests, their PCT will only reach 43.58 which won't be enough for them to make it to the final
