Highest individual score in T20 cricket by Indian players, Tilak Varma rips apart record books; no Rohit-Kohli in top 10

Tilak Varma became the first player in T20 cricket history to smash three consecutive centuries as he followed up his two tons in T20Is for India with a hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Hyderabad. Tilak smashed 67-ball 151 against Meghalaya in the opening game for his side, which is the highest score by an Indian in List-A T20 cricket. Check the full list-

147 off 55 - Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai) vs Sikkim - Indore, 2019

146* off 51 - Punit Bisht (Meghalaya) vs Mizoram - Chennai, 2021

137* off 54 - Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala) vs Mumbai - Mumbai, 2021

134 off 61 - Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) vs Assam - Rajkot, 2022

132* off 69 - KL Rahul (KXIP) vs RCB - Dubai, 2020

130* off 57 - Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai) vs Goa - Hyderabad, 2024

129* off 54 - Manish Pandey (Karnataka) vs Services - Vizianagaram, 2019

129 off 62 - Wriddhiman Saha (Bengal) vs Arunachal - Cuttack, 2019

129 off 60 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI - Ahmedabad, 2023

