Highest individual score in T20 cricket by Indian players, Tilak Varma rips apart record books; no Rohit-Kohli in top 10

Tilak Varma became the first player in T20 cricket history to smash three consecutive centuries as he followed up his two tons in T20Is for India with a hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Hyderabad. Tilak smashed 67-ball 151 against Meghalaya in the opening game for his side, which is the highest score by an Indian in List-A T20 cricket. Check the full list-
Image Source : Getty
147 off 55 - Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai) vs Sikkim - Indore, 2019
Image Source : PTI/File
146* off 51 - Punit Bisht (Meghalaya) vs Mizoram - Chennai, 2021
Image Source : Instagram
137* off 54 - Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala) vs Mumbai - Mumbai, 2021
Image Source : Instagram
134 off 61 - Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) vs Assam - Rajkot, 2022
Image Source : BCCI/IPL (File)
132* off 69 - KL Rahul (KXIP) vs RCB - Dubai, 2020
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
130* off 57 - Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai) vs Goa - Hyderabad, 2024
Image Source : Getty/FIle
129* off 54 - Manish Pandey (Karnataka) vs Services - Vizianagaram, 2019
Image Source : BCCI/IPL (File)
129 off 62 - Wriddhiman Saha (Bengal) vs Arunachal - Cuttack, 2019
Image Source : AP/File
129 off 60 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI - Ahmedabad, 2023
Image Source : AP
Next : World Cup winning captain in IPL 2025 mega auction