Harry Kane vs Robert Lewandowski - Stats comparison of 2024/25 season

Harry Kane scored 17 goals so far in the Bundesliga 2024-25 season.
Robert Lewandowski scored 17 goals so far in the La Liga season.
Kane assisted eight times in the league.
Lewandowski has assisted only twice in the league so far.
Kane scored six and assisted once in the UEFA Champions League.
Lewandowski scored nine times in the Champions League.
Kane scored one more in the DFB Pokal and has scored 24 goals and assisted 10 times in the season so far.
Lewandowski scored once in Copa del Rey and twice in Supercopa. In total, he scored 29 goals and assisted thrice.
Next : Players to smash fastest century on Test debut; Josh Inglis joins Shikhar Dhawan in elite list
Click to read more..