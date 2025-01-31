Players to smash fastest century on Test debut; Josh Inglis joins Shikhar Dhawan in elite list

Australia's Josh Inglis smashed his maiden Test century on debut off just 90 balls against Sri Lanka, which was the second fastest by any batter on debut in the longest format of the game. Take a look at the full list-
Shikhar Dhawan - 87 balls (IND vs AUS), Mohali 2013
Dwayne Smith - 93 balls (WI vs SA), Cape Town 2004
Prithvi Shaw - 99 balls (IND vs WI), Rajkot, 2018
Matt Prior - 104 balls (ENG vs WI), Lord's 2007
Abul Hasan - 106 balls (BAN vs WI), Khula, 2012
Basil Williams - 116 balls (WI vs AUS), Georgetown 1978
