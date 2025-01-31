 Players to smash fastest century on Test debut; Josh Inglis joins Shikhar Dhawan in elite list

Image Source : Getty

Australia's Josh Inglis smashed his maiden Test century on debut off just 90 balls against Sri Lanka, which was the second fastest by any batter on debut in the longest format of the game. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : Getty

Shikhar Dhawan - 87 balls (IND vs AUS), Mohali 2013

Image Source : BCCI (File)

Dwayne Smith - 93 balls (WI vs SA), Cape Town 2004

Image Source : Getty

Prithvi Shaw - 99 balls (IND vs WI), Rajkot, 2018

Image Source : Getty (File)

Matt Prior - 104 balls (ENG vs WI), Lord's 2007

Image Source : Getty

Abul Hasan - 106 balls (BAN vs WI), Khula, 2012

Image Source : BCBTigers X

Basil Williams - 116 balls (WI vs AUS), Georgetown 1978

Image Source : File/Windies Cricket

