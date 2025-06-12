 Harry Brook vs Joe Root - Stats comparison after 25 Test matches

Harry Brook vs Joe Root - Stats comparison after 25 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

After 25 matches, Joe Root had scored 2090 runs.

Image Source : Getty

As for Harry Brook, the batter has amassed 2,339 runs after 25 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Joe Root had maintained an average of 55.00 runs after 25 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

Harry Brook maintains an average of 58.47 runs after 25 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Joe Root had been dismissed on a duck once after 25 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

As for Harry Brook, he has been dismissed on a duck twice in 25 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Joe Root had hit 6 centuries after 25 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

As for Harry Brook, the star batter has hit 8 centuries in 25 Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Joe Root's highest score in Test cricket after 25 Tests was 200*.

Image Source : Getty

As for Harry Brook, his highest score after 25 Tests is 317 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Most wickets in ICC Finals, Starc breaks Shami's all-time record

Click to read more..