Harry Brook vs Joe Root - Stats comparison after 25 Test matches

After 25 matches, Joe Root had scored 2090 runs.
As for Harry Brook, the batter has amassed 2,339 runs after 25 Tests.
Joe Root had maintained an average of 55.00 runs after 25 Test matches
Harry Brook maintains an average of 58.47 runs after 25 Test matches.
Joe Root had been dismissed on a duck once after 25 Test matches.
As for Harry Brook, he has been dismissed on a duck twice in 25 Test matches.
Joe Root had hit 6 centuries after 25 Test matches.
As for Harry Brook, the star batter has hit 8 centuries in 25 Tests.
Joe Root's highest score in Test cricket after 25 Tests was 200*.
As for Harry Brook, his highest score after 25 Tests is 317 runs.
