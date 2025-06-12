Most wickets in ICC Finals, Starc breaks Shami's all-time record

 Most wickets in ICC Finals, Starc breaks Shami&#039;s all-time record

Image Source : Getty/AP

Mitchell Starc with a couple of strikes early in South Africa's innings in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025, went atop the leading wicket-takers' list in ICC finals as he surpassed Mohammed Shami on the elite ladder. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : AP

10 - Mohammed Shami (India), 6 innings

Image Source : AP

8 - Trent Boult (New Zealand), 5 innings

Image Source : Getty

8 - Ravindra Jadeja (India), 10 innings

Image Source : Getty

8 - Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), 3 innings

Image Source : Getty

8 - Glenn McGrath (Australia), 5 innings

Image Source : Getty

7 - R Ashwin (India), 5 innings

Image Source : Getty

7 - Harbhajan Singh (India), 5 innings

Image Source : Getty

