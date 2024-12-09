Harry Brook breaks Don Bradman's world record

England batter Harry Brook has shattered a world record jointly held by former cricketers Sir Don Bradman and Ken Barrington
Brook's brilliant rise in Test cricket has made him the future of England
He has now shattered a world record jointly held by Bradman during the second Test match against New Zealand
Brook slammed his eighth Test century during the Wellington Test, which was his seventh on foreign soil
His seven centuries on foreign soil in 10 Test matches are the most by any batter in his first 10 Tests away from home
Bradman and Barrington had scored six tons in their first 10 Tests away from home
England defeated New Zealand in the second Test by a huge margin of 323 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
