 Gill returns, Rahul at 6 - India's predicted playing XI for 5th Test vs Australia

1. Rohit Sharma (c)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

3. Shubman Gill is expected to return to the playing eleven and feature in his preferred No.3 position

4. Virat Kohli

5. Rishabh Pant (wk)

6. KL Rahul is expected to play in the No.6 role upon Gill's return to the top of the batting order

7. Nitish Reddy

8. Washington Sundar is expected to get a nod ahead of Ravindra Jadeja

9. Akash Deep

10. Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

11. Mohammed Siraj is expected to retain his place in the team despite his poor form in BGT 2024-25

