From Laughing duck to Golden duck, 9 types of ducks in cricket

1 - Golden duck: Golden duck is when a batter is dismissed on the first ball he/she faces
2 - Silver duck: A silver duck is when a batter is dismissed on the second ball he/she faces
3 - Bronze duck: A bronze duck is when a batter is dismissed on the third ball he/she faces
4 - Diamond duck: A diamond duck is when a batter is dismissed without playing a ball like getting run out or getting timed out
5 - A Pair: A pair is when a batter is dismissed on any type of duck in both innings of a Test match
6 - King Pair: A King pair is when a batter is dismissed on golden duck in both the innings
7 - Batting Hattrick: A batting hattrick is when a batter is dismissed three consecutive times on three successive balls
8 - Royal Duck: A Royal duck is associated with the Ashes. When a batter is dismissed on the first ball of the Ashes series, it is called a Royal duck
9 - Laughing Duck: A laughing duck is when a batter is dismissed and the and the innings also end with his dismissal
