 Fastest to 9000 Test runs; Kane Williamson beats Kohli-Root

1. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 172 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

2. Steve Smith (Australia) - 174 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

3. Rahul Dravid (India) - 176 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

4. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 177 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

5. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 177 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

6. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 178 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

7. Sachin Tendulkar - 179 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

8. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 182 innings to reach 9000 Test runs

Joe Root took 196 innings and Virat Kohli took 197 innings each to reach 9000 runs in Test cricket

