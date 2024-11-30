Fastest to 9000 Test runs; Kane Williamson beats Kohli-Root

1. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 172 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
2. Steve Smith (Australia) - 174 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
3. Rahul Dravid (India) - 176 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
4. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 177 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
5. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 177 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
6. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 178 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
7. Sachin Tendulkar - 179 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
8. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 182 innings to reach 9000 Test runs
Joe Root took 196 innings and Virat Kohli took 197 innings each to reach 9000 runs in Test cricket
